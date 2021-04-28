Short Interest in ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Declines By 90.9%

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ASRRF opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. ASR Nederland has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

About ASR Nederland

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

