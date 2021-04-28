Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expands By 208.7%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, an increase of 208.7% from the March 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

