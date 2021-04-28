Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declines By 94.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MUC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,699. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
