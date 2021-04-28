Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declines By 94.4%

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MUC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,699. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 77.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 101.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.