Short Interest in C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Drops By 68.8%

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CPKPY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 4,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955. C.P. Pokphand has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

Get C.P. Pokphand alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells animal feed products in Mainland China, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Agri-Food, Vietnam Agri-Food, and Investment and Property Holding. It is involved in breeding, farming, and selling of livestock and aquatic animals; manufacturing and selling of value-added processed food products; slaughtering and selling of pork meat products; and manufacturing and trading of chicken meat products.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for C.P. Pokphand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.P. Pokphand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.