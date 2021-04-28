Short Interest in China Chemical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHCC) Declines By 87.0%

China Chemical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHCC opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. China Chemical has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About China Chemical

China Chemical Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of organic chemical materials primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers maleic anhydride (MAH), an organic chemical used primarily in the production of unsaturated polyester and polyurethane resins; phthalic anhydride (PA), an organic chemical used primarily in the production of PVC for packaging, films, magnetic tapes, tires, pipes, hoses, containers, and other everyday products; and byproducts of MAH and PA.

