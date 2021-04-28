Short Interest in China Chemical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHCC) Declines By 87.0%

China Chemical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHCC opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. China Chemical has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About China Chemical
