Short Interest in Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Rises By 3,600.0%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CZBS opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. Citizens Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.95.
About Citizens Bancshares
