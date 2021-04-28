Short Interest in Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Rises By 3,600.0%

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZBS opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. Citizens Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets.

