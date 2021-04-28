Short Interest in County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Rises By 1,382.8%

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 1,382.8% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYLC remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. 66,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,852. County Line Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Get County Line Energy alerts:

About County Line Energy

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for County Line Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Line Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.