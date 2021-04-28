Short Interest in County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Rises By 1,382.8%

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 1,382.8% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CYLC remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. 66,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,852. County Line Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
About County Line Energy
