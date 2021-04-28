Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Expands By 25,432.0%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,300 shares, a growth of 25,432.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLVO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SLVO opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.