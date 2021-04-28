Short Interest in DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Grows By 700.0%

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIGP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,227. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.71. DigiPath has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Get DigiPath alerts:

DigiPath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. DigiPath had a negative net margin of 67.99% and a negative return on equity of 1,137.19%.

DigiPath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for DigiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.