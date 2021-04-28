Short Interest in Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Drops By 90.2%

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the March 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,452,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLOC remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 992,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,071. Digital Locations has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Get Digital Locations alerts:

About Digital Locations

Digital Locations, Inc operates as an aggregator, developer, and acquirer of small cell sites and cell towers for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of sites to meet the expected demand of growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc in September 2017.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Locations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Locations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.