Short Interest in Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Drops By 78.6%

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVVTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. DNB Markets downgraded Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,086. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.22. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $199.50.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

