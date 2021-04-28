Short Interest in Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Declines By 66.2%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the March 31st total of 522,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

CBAOF stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47. Fibra Terrafina has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.63.

Get Fibra Terrafina alerts:

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Fibra Terrafina from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.