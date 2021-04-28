Short Interest in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Expands By 1,332.3%

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 1,332.3% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTLB opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 16.58% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

