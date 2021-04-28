Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Grows By 565.6%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 565.6% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FSNUY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,018. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FSNUY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

