Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Increases By 607.8%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 607.8% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 100,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:GNT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.39. 167,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.