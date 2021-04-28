Short Interest in Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Decreases By 90.0%

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Global Healthcare REIT stock remained flat at $$0.69 on Wednesday. 1,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. Global Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.74.

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the ÂCompanyÂ or ÂGlobalÂ) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. The Company's focus has partially shifted from leasing nursing home assets to independent operators toward owning and operating its real estate assets itself.

