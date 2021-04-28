Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Increases By 522.2%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 522.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLUC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. 2,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,346. Glucose Health has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

