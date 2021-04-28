Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Decreases By 94.2%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NDVAF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. 33,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,341. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Indiva has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.58.
About Indiva
