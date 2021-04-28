Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Decreases By 94.2%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NDVAF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. 33,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,341. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Indiva has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

