Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Drops By 75.2%

Apr 28th, 2021

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the March 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,447,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $18.12. 266,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.149 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

