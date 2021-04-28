Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declines By 76.6%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the March 31st total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,615.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSE VKQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,170. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

