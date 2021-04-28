Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Increases By 800.0%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

KGSPY traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.90. 1,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.18. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $99.25.

KGSPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

