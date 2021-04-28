Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Increases By 211.8%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 211.8% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LNSTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.18. 93,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2529 per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

