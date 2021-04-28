Short Interest in MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) Rises By 575.0%

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MDJM stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,803. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. MDJM has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Get MDJM alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDJM stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of MDJM at the end of the most recent quarter.

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as real estate marketing and planning, real estate agency services, and advertising planning services.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.