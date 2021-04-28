Short Interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Decreases By 85.4%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the March 31st total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

MDGS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. 240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,669. Medigus has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

