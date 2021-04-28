Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Expands By 1,017.8%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, an increase of 1,017.8% from the March 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 170,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 46,617 shares in the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. 4,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0281 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

