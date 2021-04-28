Short Interest in Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Decreases By 95.2%

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the March 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NHMD remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 497,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,568. Nate’s Food has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get Nate's Food alerts:

Nate’s Food Company Profile

Nate's Food Co manufactures, distributes, and sells ready-to-use pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter products in the United States. It sells its products through its online store, nateshomemade.com. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nate's Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nate's Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.