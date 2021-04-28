Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Increases By 1,292.9%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 1,292.9% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NuLegacy Gold stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. NuLegacy Gold has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.19.
NuLegacy Gold Company Profile
