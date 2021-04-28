Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Increases By 1,292.9%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 1,292.9% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NuLegacy Gold stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. NuLegacy Gold has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

