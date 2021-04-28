Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Grows By 2,300.0%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PEGRY remained flat at $$28.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

