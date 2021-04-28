Short Interest in Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Declines By 77.3%

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,595,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RXMD traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,399. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12. Progressive Care has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc, through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities.

