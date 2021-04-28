Short Interest in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Decreases By 79.9%

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the March 31st total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,605. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

