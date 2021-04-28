Short Interest in RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Increases By 13,700.0%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 13,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:RSASF opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. RESAAS Services has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a market cap of $88.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.68.
RESAAS Services Company Profile
