Short Interest in SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Drops By 95.6%

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the March 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMCE traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 8,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,017. SMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.
About SMC Entertainment
