Short Interest in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Grows By 4,838.5%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 4,838.5% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of SPAR Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

Shares of SGRP opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SPAR Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 million, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SPAR Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.