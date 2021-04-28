Short Interest in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Grows By 4,838.5%

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 4,838.5% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of SPAR Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SGRP opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SPAR Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 million, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.
