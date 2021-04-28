Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Expands By 300.0%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS SPXSY opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $76.55 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

