Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Rises By 1,000.0%

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Taisei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TISCY remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530. Taisei has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit