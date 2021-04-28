Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Rises By 1,000.0%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Taisei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TISCY remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530. Taisei has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

