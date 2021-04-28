Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Rises By 505.9%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 505.9% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 721.0 days.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Tsuruha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of TSUSF opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.25. Tsuruha has a 12 month low of $119.50 and a 12 month high of $148.50.

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. Its drugstores offer medicines and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and diet goods. The company operates approximately 1,600 stores. It also sells products through mail order and online shops. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

