Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.23. 760,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,176,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $246.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

