Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,944,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.