Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,726 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 107.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $1,653,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 143.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 68,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,880. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.