Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Purchases 556 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 82.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Shares of CL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.90. The stock had a trading volume of 165,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,928. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.