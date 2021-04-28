Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SSTK. JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,072. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.69.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,071,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $449,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,990,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,526,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 185,203 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 84.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after purchasing an additional 222,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

