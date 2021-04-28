SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of SIBN opened at $34.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $20,245,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,067,472 shares of company stock worth $32,658,438 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $19,133,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after buying an additional 392,852 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after buying an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after buying an additional 263,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

