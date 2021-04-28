Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.99. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.20 million, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

