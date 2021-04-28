Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.47.

SBNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.14. 17,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,059. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $256.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.04 and its 200-day moving average is $162.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 22.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

