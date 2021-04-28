Signature Wealth Management Group Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,454 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,140.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 139,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $169.39 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.75.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

