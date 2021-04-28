Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Earnings Results

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

SLGN traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $41.62. 12,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,337. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

