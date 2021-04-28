Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.88. Silgan also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.300-3.450 EPS.

SLGN stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 530,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,057. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLGN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.88.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

