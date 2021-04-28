Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.88-$0.98 EPS.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.61. 285,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,893. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average is $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 502.10, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

