Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.88-$0.98 EPS.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.61. 285,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,893. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average is $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 502.10, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Earnings History for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit