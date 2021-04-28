Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $128.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $122.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $123.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

