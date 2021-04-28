Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Up 1,718.3% in April

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,727,100 shares, a growth of 1,718.3% from the March 31st total of 1,084,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,497.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

OTCMKTS SBMFF remained flat at $$1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Chinese Medicines, Investment, and Others. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Yinishu tablets, Shoufu tablets, Anxian capsules, and Qianping injections; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules and Yigu injections.

